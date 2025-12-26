Adicet Bio To Implement 1-for-16 Reverse Stock Split On December 30

(RTTNews) - Adicet Bio (ACET) said its board has approved a one-for-16 reverse stock split of the company's common stock as part of efforts to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

The reverse split will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on December 30, 2025, with the shares set to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens the same day. The action follows prior approval from shareholders at the company's special meeting held on December 19, 2025.

Under the plan, every 16 outstanding shares will be consolidated into one share, reducing the total number of outstanding shares from about 153.3 million to roughly 9.6 million. The par value per share will remain unchanged, and the company's authorised share count will stay at 300 million, increasing the number of shares available for future issuance.

ACET currently trades at $0.4766 or 8.2049% lower on the NasdaqCM.