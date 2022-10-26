|
26.10.2022 13:00:00
ADP Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced its first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results along with its revised fiscal 2023 outlook through an earnings release available on the company's website at investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations. This earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K and available at sec.gov.
As previously announced, ADP will host a conference call for financial analysts today, Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on ADP's website at investors.adp.com and will be available for replay following the call. A slide presentation accompanying the webcast is also available at investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations.
Supplemental financial information including schedules of quarterly and full year reportable segment revenues and earnings for fiscal years 2021, 2022, and 2023 are posted to ADP's website at investors.adp.com. ADP news releases, current financial information, SEC filings and Investor Relations presentations are accessible at the same website.
