NEUE COINS verfügbar: Cardano, Polkadot und viele beliebte Kryptos einfach und sicher bei BISON handeln.-w-
26.10.2022 13:00:00

ADP Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced its first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results along with its revised fiscal 2023 outlook through an earnings release available on the company's website at investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations. This earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K and available at sec.gov.

(PRNewsfoto/ADP)

As previously announced, ADP will host a conference call for financial analysts today, Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on ADP's website at investors.adp.com and will be available for replay following the call. A slide presentation accompanying the webcast is also available at investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations.

Supplemental financial information including schedules of quarterly and full year reportable segment revenues and earnings for fiscal years 2021, 2022, and 2023 are posted to ADP's website at investors.adp.com. ADP news releases, current financial information, SEC filings and Investor Relations presentations are accessible at the same website.

About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP)
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com.

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2022 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP-Investor Relations

Investor Relations Contacts:

Danyal Hussain, CFA
973.974.7836
Danyal.Hussain@adp.com

Matthew Keating, CFA
973.974.3037
Matthew.Keating@adp.com

ADP-Media

Media Contact:
Allyce Hackmann
201.400.4583
Allyce.Hackmann@adp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adp-reports-first-quarter-fiscal-2023-results-301659251.html

SOURCE ADP - IR

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Automatic Data Processing Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Automatic Data Processing Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Automatic Data Processing Inc. 236,40 0,96% Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX klettert letztendlich -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Donnerstagshandel zu. Auch der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Verluste abschütteln. Anleger in den USA konnten sich am Donnerstag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen. Die asiatischen Börsen schlugen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen