23.05.2024 15:16:49

ADS-TEC Energy In Deal With Porsche To Become Service Provider For Charging Platforms

(RTTNews) - ADS-TEC Energy Plc (ADSE) Thursday announced that it has entered into a worldwide service partnership with German automobile manufacturer Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG.

With the deal, ADS-TEC Energy, the developer and manufacturer of ultra-fast charging systems, becomes the recommended service provider for the charging platforms.

ADS-TEC Energy will provide services using its infrastructure and personnel on-site in Europe and North America. The company noted that around 500 Porsche centers in Europe, the USA and Canada are already charging their portfolio of EVs using its ChargeBox.

Porsche dealerships are also offering their customers the convenience of fast charging using ChargeBox.

Thomas Speidel, CEO of ADS-TEC Energy, said, "This long-term cooperation offers significant advantages to both sides, taking advantage of the reliable, high-performance of our fast-charging systems. High charging power and availability are important for EV drivers as we advance the transition to electric mobility."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX & DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag mit Verlusten. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten vor dem Wochenende abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen