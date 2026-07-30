ADT Posts Lower Net Income From Continuing Operations In Q2

(RTTNews) - ADT Inc. (ADT) announced financial results for the second quarter, reporting a net income of $155 million, or $0.19 a share, from continuing operations compared to $168 million, or $0.19 a share, in 2025.

Adjusted income from continuing operations totaled $180 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to $191 million, or $0.23 per share, in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations declined to $671 million from last year's $674 million.

Total revenue for the period was $1,312 million, up from $1,287 million in the prior year.

The company anticipates total revenue and adjusted EPS growth of about 2 percent in 2026 versus prior year.

In the pre-market hours, ADT is trading at $7.23, down 2.49 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.