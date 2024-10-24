Advance Auto Parts Announces Date for Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America that serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers, will report financial results for its third quarter ended October 5, 2024, before the market opens on Thursday, November 14, 2024. The company has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

A live webcast will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website (ir.AdvanceAutoParts.com). To join by phone, please pre-register online for dial-in and passcode information. Upon registering, participants will receive confirmation with call details and a registrant ID. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website for one year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. As of July 13, 2024, Advance operated 4,776 stores and 320 Worldpac branches primarily within the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also served 1,138 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

