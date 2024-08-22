Advance Auto Parts Announces Sale of Worldpac to Carlyle for $1.5 Billion

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Worldpac, Inc., an automotive parts wholesale distribution business, to funds managed by global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) for $1.5 billion in cash. The transaction is expected to close before the end of the year.

"We are pleased to announce the sale of the Worldpac business,” said Shane O’Kelly, president and chief executive officer. "The sale enables our team to sharpen their focus on decisive actions to turn around the Advance blended box business. Proceeds from the transaction will provide greater financial flexibility as we continue our strategic and operational review to improve the productivity of the company’s remaining assets and better position the company for future growth and value creation. On behalf of everyone at Advance, I would like to thank the more than 5,000 Worldpac team members for their dedication over the last ten years.”

"We are excited to partner with Worldpac, a great business operating in attractive markets," said Wes Bieligk, a Partner, and Katherine Barasch, a senior member of Carlyle's Global Industrials investing team. "Our proven track record in executing complex carve-outs position us uniquely to support Worldpac and its team as an independent company." Carlyle's investment in Worldpac builds on the firm's extensive carve-out experience in the Industrials sector, having invested ~$13 billion in industrial carve-outs over the past two decades, including in such companies as Axalta, Nouryon, Atotech, Signode, and Allison Transmission.

Transaction Details

Over the last twelve months, at the end of the second quarter of 2024, the Worldpac business generated approximately $2.1 billion in revenue and approximately $100 million in EBITDA.

Advance expects net proceeds of approximately $1.2 billion after taxes and transaction fees.

Centerview Partners is serving as financial advisor and Hogan Lovells US, LLP, is serving as legal advisor to Advance on the transaction. BofA Securities is acting as lead financial advisor to Carlyle and BMO Capital Markets is also acting as a financial advisor to Carlyle. Latham & Watkins is serving as legal advisor to Carlyle.

Investor Conference Call

As previously announced, the company has scheduled a webcast to begin at 8 a.m. Eastern Time today, to discuss results for the second quarter ended July 13, 2024. During the webcast, the company will provide additional information on the Worldpac transaction. The webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of the company's website (ir.AdvanceAutoParts.com).

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. As of July 13, 2024, Advance operated 4,776 stores and 321 Worldpac branches primarily within the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also served 1,138 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across its business and conducts its operations through three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $435 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2024, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,200 people in 29 offices across four continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on X @OneCarlyle and LinkedIn at The Carlyle Group.

Forward-Looking Statements

