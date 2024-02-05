Advance Auto Parts Foundation Announces $1.75 Million In Gifts to Aid Military Veterans

Nonprofit organizations providing employment support for women veterans, custom designed homes for injured veterans and frontline support for veterans at risk for suicide are among the recent recipients of gifts announced by the Advance Auto Parts Foundation (AAPF). Totaling $1.75 million, the gifts were made possible by donations to the foundation by more than 100 Advance Auto Parts supplier partners.

This is the second year AAPF has made gifts to Hire Heroes USA of Alpharetta, Ga., Building Homes for Heroes of Island Park, N.Y. and Stop Soldier Suicide based in Durham, N.C., totaling $3.75 million during that time.

"The military veteran community is one of the Advance Auto Parts Foundation’s three focus areas, and we are proud to partner with our suppliers to support critical needs within that community,” said Elisabeth Eisleben, president, Advance Auto Parts Foundation. "Our veterans have earned the opportunity for meaningful employment, appropriate housing and mental health care, all of which are fundamental to their wellbeing.”

A previous gift from AAPF established Hire Heroes USA’s Women Veterans Program, and the latest gift will actively support its ongoing operations. The program features transition specialists and support staff offering career services accommodating the unique needs of women veterans and helped more than 2,000 women veterans find employment last year.

Building Homes for Heroes, a longtime partner of Advance Auto Parts and its supplier partners, will use its gift to fund the Advance Auto Parts Foundation Rapid Response Program which provides financial support to veterans in need, including emergency and time-sensitive situations. AAPF provided funding for the program last year when it aided 130 veterans and their families.

Stop Soldier Suicide will use its latest gift to maintain the 2023 wellness team expansion that was funded by an earlier AAPF gift. The added capacity served more than 300 veterans with zero-cost, personalized, suicide-specific care thus empowering them to move forward.

"Each of these gifts will provide life-changing support to deserving veterans across the U.S.,” said Eisleben. "Our foundation’s leadership was pleased by what was accomplished by our gifts to these organizations last year – literally thousands of veterans were helped – and we look forward to additional support of veterans and their families as AAPF remains focused on veteran needs.”

About Advance Auto Parts Foundation

Advance Auto Parts Foundation is the charitable arm of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Its primary areas of funding are community health, veterans’ needs and career training programs at community colleges.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of October 7, 2023, Advance operated 4,785 stores and 320 Worldpac branches primarily within the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also served 1,307 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

