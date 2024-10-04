|
AdvanSix to Release Third Quarter Financial Results and Hold Investor Conference Call on November 1
AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX), a diversified chemistry company, will issue its third quarter 2024 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, November 1. The company will also hold a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. ET that day.
Conference Call Details
To participate on the conference call, dial (844) 855-9494 (domestic) or (412) 858-4602 (international) approximately 10 minutes before the 9:00 a.m. ET start and tell the operator that you are dialing in for AdvanSix’s third quarter 2024 earnings call. A replay of the conference call will be available from 12 noon ET on November 1 until 12 noon ET on November 8. You can listen to the replay by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international). The access code is 2537780.
Presentation Materials / Webcast Details
A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://investors.advansix.com. Related materials will be posted prior to the presentation at that site, and a replay of the webcast will be available on the AdvanSix investor website following the presentation.
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix is a diversified chemistry company that produces essential materials for our customers in a wide variety of end markets and applications that touch people’s lives. Our integrated value chain of our five U.S.-based manufacturing facilities plays a critical role in global supply chains and enables us to innovate and deliver essential products for our customers across building and construction, fertilizers, agrochemicals, plastics, solvents, packaging, paints, coatings, adhesives, electronics and other end markets. Guided by our core values of Safety, Integrity, Accountability and Respect, AdvanSix strives to deliver best-in-class customer experiences and differentiated products in the industries of nylon solutions, plant nutrients, and chemical intermediates. More information on AdvanSix can be found at http://www.advansix.com.
