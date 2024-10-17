Advisor John Hardin Joins UBS Private Wealth Management in Miami

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that John Hardin has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor in South Florida. He joins the UBS Miami Private Wealth Management market, led by Brad Rosenberg, and will be located in the Coral Gables office. John is joined by Senior Wealth Strategy Associate Katelyn O’Hara.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241016627840/en/

John Hardin (Photo: Business Wire)

John and Katelyn join Integra Partners, which is led by UBS Financial Advisors Vicente Del Rio, Brian Beraha and Horacio Aguirre. This Private Wealth team joined UBS in early 2021 from J.P. Morgan Private Bank and has successfully grown their practice to oversee more than $7.2 billion in client assets.

"John and Katelyn are skilled professionals with a deep commitment for delivering personalized, best-in-class service and solutions for their clients,” said Brad Rosenberg, Greater Miami Market Director at UBS Private Wealth Management. "On behalf of our entire team, we are thrilled to welcome them to UBS and look forward to helping them continue to grow their careers here.”

John Hardin began his career with J.P. Morgan in 2016. He brings extensive experience serving ultra-high net worth clients and family offices, in which he focuses on providing them with investment strategies and solutions that address their financial needs and goals. John holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation. He received an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Johns Hopkins University.

Katelyn O’Hara joins UBS following three years at J.P. Morgan Private Bank where she collaborated with advisors to build a successful business focusing on high-net-worth families and individuals in the Southeast region and beyond. Previously, she worked at Goldman Sachs in the Global Markets Group, based in Warsaw, Poland. Katelyn is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) and holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Finance from University College Dublin, Ireland.

