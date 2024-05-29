29.05.2024 13:16:47

AECOM Gets Multi-year Contract From US Army Environmental Command

(RTTNews) - AECOM (ACM), an infrastructure consulting firm, Wednesday said it received a five-year contract from the U.S. Army Environmental Command to provide environmental remediation services.

Financial terms of the contract have not been disclosed.

The contract includes investigation and remediation services for hazardous and toxic waste including per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), at various locations throughout the contiguous United States, Puerto Rico, Hawaii and Alaska.

"we now hold a series of key environmental remediation contracts across our U.S. government clients, including for the U.S. Army, Navy, FEMA and NASA, which positions us well to support our clients on the regulatory demands for emerging constituents like PFAS," said Frank Sweet, chief executive of AECOM's global Environment business.

