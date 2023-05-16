16.05.2023 12:45:00

AENZA Files Its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

AENZA S.A.A. (NYSE: AENZ) (BVL: AENZAC1) ("the Company”) announced that on May 15, 2023, the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”).

In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, the Form 20-F is available on the Company’s website at https://investorrelations.aenza.com.pe/reportes/20-f. In addition, all shareholders of the Company may request, free of charge, a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements filed with the SEC. To request a hard copy of the Company’s audited financial statements, or for any other inquiry in respect of this press release, please contact the Investor Relations Department of the Company, whose contact information is as follows:

