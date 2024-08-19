|
20.08.2024 01:41:00
AeroVironment, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings and Host Conference Call
AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) will report its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended July 27, 2024, after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4, 2024. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss the results.
The call will be led by Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment’s chairman, president and chief executive officer; Kevin P. McDonnell, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and Jonah Teeter-Balin, vice president of corporate development and investor relations.
Investors may access the conference call by registering through the following link up to 10 minutes before the event begins:
Conference Call Details
Date: September 4, 2024
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET | 1:30 p.m. PT | 2:30 p.m. MT | 3:30 p.m. CT
Participant registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIabc39fbc6b534eb4aac7d5fda54c1d33
The live audio webcast will also be accessible via the Investor Relations section of AeroVironment’s website, http://investor.avinc.com. Please access the site 15 minutes before the event to ensure any necessary software is downloaded.
Audio Replay
An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the company's website shortly after the event: http://investor.avinc.com.
ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) is a global leader in intelligent multi-domain robotic systems, uncrewed aircraft and ground systems, sensors, software analytics and connectivity. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Aerovironment delivers actionable intelligence so our customers can proceed with certainty. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240819682114/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aerovironment IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
25.06.24
|Ausblick: Aerovironment zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.03.24
|Ausblick: Aerovironment veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Aerovironment IncShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aerovironment IncShs
|170,05
|-0,32%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerJackson Hole-Notenbankertreffen wirft Schatten voraus: Wall Street beendet Handel mit Zuschlägen -- ATX und DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Montag fester. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich freundlich. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden am Montag keine gemeinsame Richtung.