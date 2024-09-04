AeroVironment Announces Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results

AeroVironment, Inc. ("AeroVironment” or the "Company”) reported today financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended July 27, 2024.

First Quarter Highlights:

Record first quarter revenue of $189.5 million up 24% year-over-year

First quarter net income of $21.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $37.2 million

In August 2024 awarded U.S. Army Lethal Unmanned Systems Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity ("IDIQ”) with a record contract ceiling value of $990 million and initial funding of $128 million

"AeroVironment has once again delivered excellent results, including record first-quarter revenue that’s 24% higher than the same period last fiscal year,” said Wahid Nawabi, Aerovironment chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Our Loitering Munition Systems segment continues to be the highest growth driver for the company posting first-quarter revenue, 68% higher than the same quarter last year.

"With a growing pipeline and solid operating performance, AeroVironment is working toward achieving another record fiscal year, and we are confident that our success will carry forward into future years.”

FISCAL 2025 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $189.5 million, an increase of 24% as compared to $152.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, reflecting higher product sales of $40.0 million, partially offset by a decrease in service revenue of $2.9 million. From a segment standpoint, the year-over-year increase was due to revenue growth in Loitering Munitions Systems ("LMS”) of 68% and UnCrewed Systems ("UxS”) of 22%, partially offset by a decrease in MacCready Works ("MW”) of 24%.

Gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $81.5 million, an increase of 24% as compared to $65.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, reflecting higher product gross margin of $16.1 million, partially offset by lower service margin of $0.3 million. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin remained consistent at 43%. Gross margin was negatively impacted by an increase of $1.3 million of intangible amortization expense and other related non-cash purchase accounting expenses.

Income from operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $23.1 million as compared to $26.4 million for the first quarter of last fiscal year. The decrease year-over-year was due to an increase in selling, general and administrative ("SG&A”) expense of $10.0 million and an increase in research and development ("R&D”) expense of $9.1 million, partially offset by higher gross margin of $15.8 million.

Other loss, net, for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $0.5 million, as compared to $3.1 million for the first quarter of last fiscal year. The decrease in other loss, net was primarily due to a decrease in net interest expense and a decrease in net unrealized losses on investment holdings.

Provision for income taxes for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $1.5 million, as compared to $1.3 million for the first quarter of last fiscal year.

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $21.2 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, as compared to $21.9 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the prior-year period, respectively.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $37.2 million and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.89, as compared to $37.3 million and $1.00, respectively, for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

BACKLOG

As of July 27, 2024, funded backlog (defined as remaining performance obligations under firm orders for which funding is currently appropriated to us under a customer contract) was $372.9 million, as compared to $400.2 million as of April 30, 2024. Funded backlog as of July 27, 2024 includes only initial funding for Switchblade 300 and 600s for the recently announced program wins such as the Low Altitude Stalking and Strike Ordnance or "LASSO” program, Organic Precision Fires-Light or "OPF-L” program, the Replicator Initiative, Ukraine Aid Initiative and our first Lithuanian order. Funded backlog does not include $128 million of initial funding under the recently announced IDIQ contract to deliver LMS systems for the U.S. Army’s Directed Requirement for Lethal Unmanned Systems with a contract ceiling value of $990 million. Additional funding for each of these programs is anticipated in our full year plan.

FISCAL 2025 — OUTLOOK FOR THE FULL YEAR

For fiscal year 2025, the Company continues to expect revenue of between $790 million and $820 million, net income of between $74 million and $83 million, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of between $143 million and $153 million, earnings per diluted share of between $2.61 and $2.92 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, which excludes amortization of intangible assets, other non-cash purchase accounting expenses and equity securities investments gains or losses, of between $3.18 and $3.49.

The foregoing estimates are forward-looking and reflect management’s view of current and future market conditions, subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including certain assumptions with respect to our ability to efficiently and on a timely basis integrate acquisitions, obtain and retain government contracts, changes in the timing and/or amount of government spending, react to changes in the demand for our products and services, activities of competitors, changes in the regulatory environment, and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. Investors are reminded that actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Headquartered in Virginia, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "believe,” "anticipate,” "expect,” "estimate,” "intend,” "project,” "plan,” or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of our ability to successfully close and integrate acquisitions into our operations and avoid disruptions from acquisition transactions that will harm our business; the recording of goodwill and other intangible assets as part of acquisitions that are subject to potential impairments in the future and any realization of such impairments; any actual or threatened disruptions to our relationships with our distributors, suppliers, customers and employees, including shortages in components for our products; the ability to timely and sufficiently integrate international operations into our ongoing business and compliance programs; reliance on sales to the U.S. government, including uncertainties in classification, pricing or potentially burdensome imposed terms for certain types of government contracts; availability of U.S. government funding for defense procurement and R&D programs; our ability to win U.S. and international government R&D and procurement programs; changes in the timing and/or amount of government spending, including due to continuing resolutions; adverse impacts of a U.S. government shutdown; our reliance on limited relationships to fund our development of HAPS UAS; our ability to execute contracts for anticipated sales, perform under such contracts and other existing contracts and obtain new contracts; risks related to our international business, including compliance with export control laws; the extensive and increasing regulatory requirements governing our contracts with the U.S. government and international customers; the consequences to our financial position, business and reputation that could result from failing to comply with such regulatory requirements; unexpected technical and marketing difficulties inherent in major research and product development efforts; the impact of potential security and cyber threats or the risk of unauthorized access to and resulting misuse of our, our customers’ and/or our suppliers’ information and systems; failure to remain a market innovator, to create new market opportunities or to expand into new markets; our ability to increase production capacity to support anticipated growth; unexpected changes in significant operating expenses, including components and raw materials; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology into current products; any increase in litigation activity or unfavorable results in legal proceedings, including pending class actions; our ability to respond and adapt to legal, regulatory and government budgetary changes, including those resulting from the impact of pandemics and similar outbreaks; our ability to comply with the covenants in our loan documents; our ability to attract and retain skilled employees; the impact of inflation; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world; and the failure to establish and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. See in the financial tables below the calculation of these measures, the reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors, and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

AeroVironment, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands except share and per share data) Three Months Ended July 27, July 29, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Revenue: Product sales $ 159,504 $ 119,471 Contract services 29,979 32,876 189,483 152,347 Cost of sales: Product sales 85,519 61,608 Contract services 22,497 25,079 108,016 86,687 Gross margin: Product sales 73,985 57,863 Contract services 7,482 7,797 81,467 65,660 Selling, general and administrative 33,795 23,827 Research and development 24,613 15,466 Income from operations 23,059 26,367 Other loss: Interest expense, net (239 ) (2,008 ) Other (expense) income, net (234 ) (1,129 ) Income before income taxes 22,586 23,230 Provision for income taxes 1,485 1,314 Equity method investment loss, net of tax 65 (21 ) Net income 21,166 21,895 Net income per share Basic $ 0.76 $ 0.84 Diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.84 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 27,959,692 26,088,277 Diluted 28,281,827 26,179,042

AeroVironment, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands except share data) July 27, April 30, 2024 2024 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,162 $ 73,301 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $58 at July 27, 2024 and $159 at April 30, 2024 35,487 70,305 Unbilled receivables and retentions 219,766 199,474 Inventories, net 143,835 150,168 Income taxes receivable 338 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,758 22,333 Total current assets 500,346 515,581 Long-term investments 21,887 20,960 Property and equipment, net 48,071 46,602 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,283 30,033 Deferred income taxes 41,303 41,303 Intangibles, net 67,521 72,224 Goodwill 275,932 275,652 Other assets 15,826 13,505 Total assets $ 999,169 $ 1,015,860 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 43,596 $ 48,298 Wages and related accruals 20,413 44,312 Customer advances 10,993 11,192 Current portion of long-term debt 10,000 10,000 Current operating lease liabilities 9,428 9,841 Income taxes payable 5,597 4,162 Other current liabilities 17,331 17,074 Total current liabilities 117,358 144,879 Long-term debt, net of current portion 6,788 17,092 Non-current operating lease liabilities 21,086 22,745 Other non-current liabilities 2,123 2,132 Liability for uncertain tax positions 5,603 5,603 Deferred income taxes 673 664 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: Authorized shares—10,000,000; none issued or outstanding at July 27, 2024 and April 30, 2024 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value: Authorized shares—100,000,000 Issued and outstanding shares—28,206,480 shares at July 27, 2024 and 28,134,438 shares at April 30, 2024 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 598,735 597,646 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,054 ) (5,592 ) Retained earnings 251,853 230,687 Total stockholders’ equity 845,538 822,745 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 999,169 $ 1,015,860

AeroVironment, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Three Months Ended July 27, July 29, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income $ 21,166 $ 21,895 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,852 6,951 (Gain) loss from equity method investments (65 ) 21 Amortization of debt issuance costs 266 214 Provision for doubtful accounts (101 ) (15 ) Reserve for inventory excess and obsolescence 2,667 3,330 Other non-cash expense, net 616 173 Non-cash lease expense 2,430 2,184 Loss on foreign currency transactions 142 132 Unrealized loss on available-for-sale equity securities, net 321 1,013 Deferred income taxes (1 ) (427 ) Stock-based compensation 4,536 3,204 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 143 116 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 34,993 8,207 Unbilled receivables and retentions (20,274 ) (1,603 ) Inventories 3,867 (40,004 ) Income taxes receivable (336 ) — Prepaid expenses and other assets (814 ) (4,401 ) Accounts payable (4,976 ) (2,780 ) Other liabilities (25,081 ) (15,272 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 28,351 (17,062 ) Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (5,430 ) (3,632 ) Contributions in equity method investments (1,183 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (6,613 ) (3,632 ) Financing activities Principal payments of term loan (10,500 ) (5,000 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (9 ) Tax withholding payment related to net settlement of equity awards (3,953 ) (1,298 ) Exercise of stock options 506 — Other (7 ) (8 ) Net cash used in financing activities (13,954 ) (6,315 ) Effects of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 77 21 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 7,861 (26,988 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 73,301 132,859 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 81,162 $ 105,871 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid (refunded), net during the period for: Income taxes $ (101 ) $ 35 Interest $ 370 $ 1,782 Non-cash activities Change in foreign currency translation adjustments $ 538 $ (63 ) Acquisitions of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 1,208 $ 969

AeroVironment, Inc. Reportable Segment Results (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended July 27, 2024 UxS LMS MW Total Revenue: Product sales $ 112,301 $ 47,180 $ 23 $ 159,504 Contract services 7,675 4,793 17,511 29,979 $ 119,976 $ 51,973 $ 17,534 $ 189,483 Segment adjusted gross margin $ 67,252 $ 13,272 $ 4,657

Three Months Ended July 29, 2023 UxS LMS MW Total Revenue: Product sales $ 93,231 $ 25,325 $ 915 $ 119,471 Contract services 4,976 5,592 22,308 32,876 $ 98,207 $ 30,917 $ 23,223 $ 152,347 Segment adjusted gross margin $ 50,426 $ 12,323 $ 5,308

AeroVironment, Inc. Reconciliation of non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended July 27, 2024 July 29, 2023 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.75 $ 0.84 Acquisition-related expenses — 0.02 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments 0.13 0.10 Equity method and equity securities investments activity, net 0.01 0.04 Earnings per diluted share as adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.89 $ 1.00

Reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (in millions) July 27, 2024 July 29, 2023 Net income $ 21.2 $ 21.9 Interest expense, net 0.2 2.0 Provision for income taxes 1.5 1.3 Depreciation and amortization 8.9 7.0 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 31.8 32.2 Stock-based compensation 4.5 3.2 Equity method and equity securities investments activity, net 0.3 1.0 Amortization of cloud computing arrangement implementation 0.6 0.2 Acquisition-related expenses — 0.7 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 37.2 $ 37.3

Reconciliation of Forecast Earnings per Diluted Share (Unaudited)

Fiscal year ending April 30, 2025 Forecast earnings per diluted share $ 2.61 - 2.92 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments 0.51 Equity method and equity securities investments activity, net 0.06 Forecast earnings per diluted share as adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 3.18 - 3.49

Reconciliation of 2025 Forecast and Fiscal Year 2024 Actual Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

Fiscal year ending Fiscal year ended (in millions) April 30, 2025 April 30, 2024 Net income $ 74 - 83 $ 60 Interest expense, net — 4 Provision for income taxes 7 - 8 2 Depreciation and amortization 39 36 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 120 - 130 102 Stock-based compensation 20 17 Equity method and equity securities investments activity, net 1 6 Amortization of cloud computing arrangement implementation 2 2 Acquisition-related expenses — 2 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 143 - 153 $ 128

Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

The non-GAAP measures set forth above should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for or superior to, the comparable GAAP measures, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management believes that these measures provide useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing our results that, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures, help our investors to understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. In addition, management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our operating and financial performance.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted gross margin is defined as gross margin before intangible amortization and amortization of non-cash purchase accounting adjustments.

Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share

We exclude the acquisition-related expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, equity securities investments gains or losses, goodwill impairment and one-time non-operating items because we believe this facilitates more consistent comparisons of operating results over time between our newly acquired and existing businesses, and with our peer companies. We believe, however, that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization including amortization of purchase accounting adjustments, adjusted for the impact of certain other non-cash items, including amortization of implementation of cloud computing arrangements, stock-based compensation, acquisition related expenses, equity method investment gains or losses, equity securities investments gains or losses, goodwill impairment and one-time non-operating gains or losses. We present Adjusted EBITDA, which is not a recognized financial measure under U.S. GAAP, because we believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We believe this facilitates more consistent comparisons of operating results over time between our newly acquired and existing businesses, and with our peer companies. We believe, however, that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation, intangible asset amortization will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized and that interest and income tax expenses will recur in future periods. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries.

