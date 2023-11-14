AeroVironment’s JUMP 20 Group 3 UAS Demonstrates Modularity and Adaptability at Arcane Thunder 23 Multi-Domain Exercise

AeroVironment, Inc. recently participated in the Arcane Thunder 23 (AT23) operational exercise in Europe, demonstrating the JUMP 20 Group 3 unmanned aircraft system’s (UAS) ability to support multi-domain operations. AT23 is part of the U.S. Army’s Project Convergence – Europe campaign to evaluate the progress of the service’s modernization efforts. The intent of this exercise is to validate and test the continuous integration of effects in various domains including air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace.

AeroVironment's JUMP 20 Group 3 UAS during the AT23 operational exercise near Ustka, Poland in August 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

During the operational exercise, AeroVironment, in collaboration with CACI and with support from the U.S. Army’s 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force (2nd MDTF), flew the JUMP 20 UAS with multiple Electronic Warfare (EW) payloads and delivered real-time data at the point of need. The exercise used industry technology, such as the JUMP 20, to enhance communication between sensors and shooters, enabling warfighters to efficiently coordinate lethal and non-lethal effects.

"AeroVironment’s role in AT23 showcases the adaptability of the JUMP 20 platform to meet the needs of the modern warfighter and outmatch adversaries in an ever-changing landscape,” said Shane Hastings, AeroVironment’s Vice President of Medium UAS. "We remain committed to continually integrating new technologies into the JUMP 20 platform to provide maximal advantage in both the maritime and land domains.”

During the exercise, which was held near Ustka, Poland, from August 28 – September 8, the JUMP 20 carried multiple imaging and EW payloads while employing an open system architecture that can quickly adapt and accommodate radios operating in different frequency bands. Flight operations included the use of an advanced seven-inch stabilized imaging system with continuous zoom and onboard video processing designed to provide superior day and night surveillance capability. Additional payloads included a high-performance wideband radio receiver that enables passive radio frequency (RF) aerial surveys of operational environments, real-time geolocation of signals, among other mission planning tasks. According to the U.S. Army, AT23 is an unprecedented multi-domain and multi-national exercise that is the result of the close partnership between U.S. Army Futures Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa, combining new experimental technologies and formations while informing further capability requirements that will help deliver the Army of 2030 and beyond.

