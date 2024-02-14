AeroVironment’s Puma 3 AE Now Offers Extended Endurance of Up To 3 Hours

AeroVironment’s PS2500 battery is now approved for use in the Puma™ 3 AE unmanned aircraft system (UAS). The optional PS2500 battery allows operators to achieve extended endurance of up to three hours of flight time. The increased endurance provides operators with greater mission flexibility and time on station across land and maritime operations.

AeroVironment’s PS2500 battery provides Puma 3 AE unmanned aerial systems users with up to three hours of continuous flight operations. (Photo: AeroVironment)

"The new PS2500 battery offers both new and current Puma customers the opportunity to dramatically expand the duration of their operations, enabling more ground covered in a single flight,” said Brad Truesdell, AeroVironment’s vice president and general manager of small UAS (SUAS). "Adding longer endurance capabilities to Puma's existing flexible launch options and modularity makes it a truly unparalleled asset for various types of operations.”

Puma customers can now choose between the standard smart battery with two and a half hours of endurance, or the PS2500 battery with three hours of endurance. The high-energy-density lithium-ion PS2500 battery pack features an improved capacity of 24.5Ah (amp-hours) while retaining the size and form factor needed to be seamlessly integrated into Puma 3 AE’s existing battery bay and is also interoperable with Puma LE as a Line Replaceable Unit (LRU).

