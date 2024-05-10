Aethlon Medical Stock Surges In Pre-market On Positive Hemopurifier Trial Results

(RTTNews) - Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD), a medical therapeutic company, announced Friday positive results from an in vitro binding study of its Hemopurifier, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic device, in removing extracellular vesicles or EVs from cancer patient plasma.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Aethlon shares were surging more than 101 percent to trade at $2.44.

The company noted that the translational study provides pre-clinical evidence to support the planned phase 1 safety, feasibility and dose-finding clinical trials of the Hemopurifier in patients with solid tumors who have stable or progressive disease during anti-PD-1 monotherapy treatment, such as Keytruda or Opdivo.

James Frakes, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Aethlon Medical, said, "The positive data from this in vitro binding study of the Hemopurifier is an important step forward for Aethlon, ahead of the potential start of our planned phase 1 oncology trials in Australia and India."

The Hemopurifier is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration designated Breakthrough Device indicated for the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy.

The Hemopurifier also holds an FDA Breakthrough Device designation and an open Investigational Device Exemption application related to the treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies.

