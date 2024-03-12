AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Fabrice Zumbrunnen to become CEO of AEVIS VICTORIA SA as of May 1, 2024

AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel

Fribourg, 12 March 2024

Strengthening of the investment company's Senior Management team

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) announces the appointment of Fabrice Zumbrunnen, former Chairman of the Executive Management of Migros Group, as CEO. Antoine Hubert, founder of the group and majority shareholder with Michel Reybier, will ensure the transition and will be proposed as Chairman of the Board of Directors at the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

The appointment of Fabrice Zumbrunnen marks a new phase in the development of AEVIS and its transformation into an investment company. His extensive management experience and broad range of activities during his long career with the Migros Group will enable the company to monitor and manage its portfolio of participations, in line with the strategy developed by its founders.

«We are delighted to welcome Fabrice Zumbrunnen to the Senior Management of our company. His talent and experience will ensure the long-term future of our companies and their continued expansion. We share the same values and entrepreneurial spirit with Fabrice», said AEVIS reference shareholders Michel Reybier and Antoine Hubert.

«I particularly appreciate the trust placed in me and look forward to contributing to the growth and development of AEVIS, which, with its unique vision and positioning in the fields of healthcare, hospitality and real estate infrastructure, will continue to prioritize innovative projects and companies bringing real added value to its customers, in line with its mission of investing for a better life», Fabrice Zumbrunnen emphasizes.

Christian Wenger adds: «As Chairman of the Board of Directors, it has been a privilege for me to lead AEVIS through an era of remarkable growth and to actively participate in its development. The appointment of Fabrice Zumbrunnen as new CEO further strengthens AEVIS’s management team. After 12 successful years for the AEVIS Group, I will step down as Chairman of the Board of Directors at the 2025 Annual General Meeting and hand over the reins to Antoine Hubert. AEVIS has a solid foundation and is well positioned for the future.»

Fabrice Zumbrunnen is already Member of the Board of Directors of Swiss Medical Network SA and MRH Switzerland SA, AEVIS' two main participations, since June 2023. During his tenure at Swiss Medical Network, he steered « Viva-Réseau de l'Arc », the first integrated care network in Switzerland created by the Canton of Bern, the insurance group Visana and Swiss Medical Network. Within the Migros Group, he had supported a similar vision with the development of Medbase.

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32

Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA (80%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, MRH Switzerland AG, a luxury hotel group managing eleven luxury hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.