10.11.2022 22:02:00
AEye Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high performance lidar solutions, today announced its results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2022.
"As planned, today we are excited to launch our 4Sight™ line of products which we believe to be built on the industry’s premier high performance adaptive lidar platform. The reaction we are getting from users who require high performance capabilities like autonomous hub-to-hub trucking, true high-speed highway autopilot, and other high-impact industrial, aerospace, and defense applications is incredibly encouraging. We believe the 4Sight platform is groundbreaking and will accelerate the adoption of lidar across diverse markets. The 4Sight platform differs from many other ‘point’ lidar solutions in that it is natively architected to integrate with other sensors and across networks to not only deliver optimal pre-perception data, but also help users customize how, when, and where they process critical information to make autonomous decisions,” said Luis Dussan, founder and chief technology officer of AEye.
"Today, we also are announcing that we have broken ground on our high-volume manufacturing line at Sanmina’s future plant in Thailand. The commitment from our partners to build out high-volume and low-cost manufacturing capabilities represents an important accomplishment and is a key component in our differentiated business model to drive market and customer expansion as the lidar industry scales. We believe AEye is the only lidar supplier to have two manufacturing partners, Sanmina and Continental, in a capital-light business model,” said Blair LaCorte, chief executive officer of AEye.
Q3 2022 Financials
- Revenue of $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.
- GAAP net loss was $(23.6) million in the third quarter of 2022, or $(0.15) per share based on 159.3 million weighted average common shares outstanding.
- Non-GAAP net loss was $(17.0) million in the third quarter of 2022, or $(0.11) per share based on 159.3 million weighted average common shares outstanding.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $112.2 million as of September 30, 2022. This excludes up to $122 million in available liquidity from our Common Stock Purchase Agreement with Tumim Stone Capital LLC.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
AEye management will hold a conference call today, November 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these results. AEye CEO Blair LaCorte and CFO Bob Brown will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer session.
The webcast and accompanying slides will be accessible via the company’s website at https://investors.aeye.ai/.
The call is also accessible via telephone through the following details:
Dial in Information:
- Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 844-763-8274
- Participant International Dial-In Number: 412-717-9224
About AEye
AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, logistics and off-highway applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most; delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight™ products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance. AEye has a global presence through its offices in Germany, Japan, Korea, and the United States.
|AEYE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
September 30,
2022
|
December 31,
2021
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|
58,490
|
|$
|
14,183
|
|Marketable securities
|
53,699
|
|
149,824
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
624
|
|
4,222
|
|Inventories, net
|
4,024
|
|
4,085
|
|Prepaid and other current assets
|
5,496
|
|
5,051
|
|Total current assets
|
122,333
|
|
177,365
|
|Right-of-use assets
|
15,847
|
|
—
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
7,621
|
|
5,129
|
|Restricted cash
|
2,150
|
|
2,150
|
|Other noncurrent assets
|
2,739
|
|
1,509
|
|Total assets
|$
|
150,690
|
|$
|
186,153
|
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|
1,175
|
|$
|
2,542
|
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
9,888
|
|
8,739
|
|Contract liabilities
|
1,518
|
|
2,287
|
|Convertible notes
|
9,512
|
|
—
|
|Total current liabilities
|
22,093
|
|
13,568
|
|Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|
17,058
|
|
—
|
|Deferred rent, noncurrent
|
—
|
|
3,032
|
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|
518
|
|
786
|
|Total liabilities
|
39,669
|
|
17,386
|
|Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit):
|Preferred stock
|
—
|
|
—
|
|Common stock
|
16
|
|
16
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
339,408
|
|
320,937
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(1,636
|
)
|
(391
|
)
|Accumulated deficit
|
(226,767
|
)
|
(151,795
|
)
|Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|
111,021
|
|
168,767
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|$
|
150,690
|
|$
|
186,153
|
|AEYE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|Revenue:
|Prototype sales
|$
|
652
|
|$
|
127
|
|$
|
1,182
|
|$
|
588
|
|Development contracts
|
115
|
|
—
|
|
1,373
|
|
615
|
|Total revenues
|
767
|
|
127
|
|
2,555
|
|
1,203
|
|Cost of revenue
|
2,708
|
|
466
|
|
5,617
|
|
1,537
|
|Gross profit (loss)
|
(1,941
|
)
|
(339
|
)
|
(3,062
|
)
|
(334
|
)
|Operating Expenses:
|Research and development
|
8,971
|
|
7,468
|
|
28,309
|
|
19,030
|
|Sales and marketing
|
4,466
|
|
2,991
|
|
14,405
|
|
6,489
|
|General and administrative
|
7,896
|
|
6,086
|
|
29,053
|
|
13,846
|
|Total operating expenses
|
21,333
|
|
16,545
|
|
71,767
|
|
39,365
|
|Loss from operations
|
(23,274
|
)
|
(16,884
|
)
|
(74,829
|
)
|
(39,699
|
)
|Other income (expense), net:
|Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability and warrant liabilities
|
16
|
|
341
|
|
125
|
|
222
|
|Gain on PPP loan forgiveness
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
2,297
|
|Interest income and other
|
335
|
|
69
|
|
1,109
|
|
74
|
|Interest expense and other
|
(688
|
)
|
(919
|
)
|
(1,338
|
)
|
(2,871
|
)
|Total other income (expense), net
|
(337
|
)
|
(509
|
)
|
(104
|
)
|
(278
|
)
|Provision for income tax expense
|
13
|
|
—
|
|
39
|
|
—
|
|Net loss
|$
|
(23,624
|
)
|$
|
(17,393
|
)
|$
|
(74,972
|
)
|$
|
(39,977
|
)
|Per Share Data
|Net loss per common share (basic and diluted)
|$
|
(0.15
|
)
|$
|
(0.15
|
)
|$
|
(0.48
|
)
|$
|
(0.39
|
)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic and diluted)
|
159,312,203
|
|
114,891,595
|
|
156,702,000
|
|
102,953,263
|
|AEYE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|
(74,972
|
)
|$
|
(39,977
|
)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|
794
|
|
769
|
|Noncash lease expense relating to operating lease right-of-use assets
|
993
|
|
—
|
|Inventory write-downs, net of scrapped inventory
|
576
|
|
—
|
|Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability and warrant liabilities
|
(125
|
)
|
(222
|
)
|Noncash gain on PPP loan forgiveness
|
—
|
|
(2,297
|
)
|Stock-based compensation
|
18,003
|
|
6,522
|
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
—
|
|
725
|
|Amortization of debt discount
|
—
|
|
752
|
|Realized loss on redemption of marketable securities
|
77
|
|
—
|
|Amortization of premiums on marketable securities, net of change in accrued interest
|
1,211
|
|
47
|
|Other
|
—
|
|
286
|
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|
3,598
|
|
9
|
|Inventories, current and noncurrent, net
|
(2,256
|
)
|
(2,197
|
)
|Prepaid and other current assets
|
(445
|
)
|
(5,305
|
)
|Other noncurrent assets
|
420
|
|
(142
|
)
|Accounts payable
|
(1,236
|
)
|
840
|
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
220
|
|
1,417
|
|Operating lease liabilities
|
(983
|
)
|
—
|
|Deferred rent
|
—
|
|
(400
|
)
|Contract liabilities
|
(1,400
|
)
|
(415
|
)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|
(55,525
|
)
|
(39,588
|
)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|
(3,402
|
)
|
(713
|
)
|Proceeds from redemptions and maturities of marketable securities
|
93,592
|
|
—
|
|Purchase of available-for-sale securities
|
—
|
|
(129,999
|
)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
90,190
|
|
(130,712
|
)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
1,032
|
|
100
|
|Proceeds from Business Combination and PIPE financing
|
—
|
|
256,811
|
|Transaction costs related to Business Combination and PIPE financing
|
—
|
|
(50,985
|
)
|Proceeds from the issuance of convertible notes
|
10,000
|
|
8,045
|
|Proceeds from bank loan
|
—
|
|
10,000
|
|Principal payments on bank loans
|
—
|
|
(13,333
|
)
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|
—
|
|
(717
|
)
|Taxes paid related to the net share settlement of equity awards
|
(4,252
|
)
|
—
|
|Repurchase of stock options
|
—
|
|
(1,500
|
)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the Common Stock Purchase Agreement
|
2,891
|
|
—
|
|Stock issuance costs related to the Common Stock Purchase Agreement
|
(29
|
)
|
—
|
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|
9,642
|
|
208,421
|
|Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
44,307
|
|
38,121
|
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
16,333
|
|
16,497
|
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$
|
60,640
|
|
$
|
54,618
|
|AEYE, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|GAAP net loss
|$
|
(23,624
|
)
|$
|
(17,393
|
)
|$
|
(74,972
|
)
|$
|
(39,977
|
)
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Stock-based compensation
|
6,106
|
|
2,292
|
|
18,003
|
|
6,522
|
|Expenses related to registration statement on Form S-1/S-3s
|
54
|
|
1,773
|
|
304
|
|
2,198
|
|Change in fair value of embedded derivative and warrant liabilities
|
(16
|
)
|
(341
|
)
|
(125
|
)
|
(222
|
)
|Stock issuance costs
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
28
|
|
—
|
|Debt issuance costs
|
437
|
|
—
|
|
437
|
|
—
|
|Gain on PPP Loan Forgiveness
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(2,297
|
)
|Non-GAAP net loss
|$
|
(17,043
|
)
|$
|
(13,669
|
)
|$
|
(56,325
|
)
|$
|
(33,776
|
)
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|
331
|
|
271
|
|
794
|
|
769
|
|Interest income and other
|
(335
|
)
|
(69
|
)
|
(1,109
|
)
|
(74
|
)
|Interest expense and other
|
307
|
|
919
|
|
928
|
|
2,871
|
|Provision for income tax expense
|
13
|
|
—
|
|
39
|
|
—
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|
(16,727
|
)
|$
|
(12,548
|
)
|$
|
(55,673
|
)
|$
|
(30,210
|
)
|GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|
(0.15
|
)
|$
|
(0.15
|
)
|$
|
(0.48
|
)
|$
|
(0.39
|
)
|Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|
(0.11
|
)
|$
|
(0.12
|
)
|$
|
(0.36
|
)
|$
|
(0.33
|
)
|Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic and diluted
|
159,312,203
|
|
114,891,595
|
|
156,702,000
|
|
102,953,263
|
|Shares used in computing Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic and diluted
|
159,312,203
|
|
114,891,595
|
|
156,702,000
|
|
102,953,263
|
