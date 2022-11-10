AEye Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high performance lidar solutions, today announced its results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2022.

"As planned, today we are excited to launch our 4Sight™ line of products which we believe to be built on the industry’s premier high performance adaptive lidar platform. The reaction we are getting from users who require high performance capabilities like autonomous hub-to-hub trucking, true high-speed highway autopilot, and other high-impact industrial, aerospace, and defense applications is incredibly encouraging. We believe the 4Sight platform is groundbreaking and will accelerate the adoption of lidar across diverse markets. The 4Sight platform differs from many other ‘point’ lidar solutions in that it is natively architected to integrate with other sensors and across networks to not only deliver optimal pre-perception data, but also help users customize how, when, and where they process critical information to make autonomous decisions,” said Luis Dussan, founder and chief technology officer of AEye.

"Today, we also are announcing that we have broken ground on our high-volume manufacturing line at Sanmina’s future plant in Thailand. The commitment from our partners to build out high-volume and low-cost manufacturing capabilities represents an important accomplishment and is a key component in our differentiated business model to drive market and customer expansion as the lidar industry scales. We believe AEye is the only lidar supplier to have two manufacturing partners, Sanmina and Continental, in a capital-light business model,” said Blair LaCorte, chief executive officer of AEye.

Q3 2022 Financials

Revenue of $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.

GAAP net loss was $(23.6) million in the third quarter of 2022, or $(0.15) per share based on 159.3 million weighted average common shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP net loss was $(17.0) million in the third quarter of 2022, or $(0.11) per share based on 159.3 million weighted average common shares outstanding.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $112.2 million as of September 30, 2022. This excludes up to $122 million in available liquidity from our Common Stock Purchase Agreement with Tumim Stone Capital LLC.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

AEye management will hold a conference call today, November 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these results. AEye CEO Blair LaCorte and CFO Bob Brown will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The webcast and accompanying slides will be accessible via the company’s website at https://investors.aeye.ai/.

The call is also accessible via telephone through the following details:

Dial in Information:

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number : 844-763-8274

: 844-763-8274 Participant International Dial-In Number: 412-717-9224

About AEye

AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, logistics and off-highway applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most; delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight™ products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance. AEye has a global presence through its offices in Germany, Japan, Korea, and the United States.

