27.10.2022 14:00:00

AEye Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call/Webcast for Thursday, November 10

AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after market close on Thursday, November 10, 2022. On that day, management will discuss the financial results, as well as the company’s progress, differentiation, and performance metrics in a conference call/webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The call/webcast will be available via:
Webcast: https://investors.aeye.ai/
Conference Call: 844-763-8274 (domestic) or 412-717-9224 (international)

Supplemental financial information and the text of the third quarter 2022 press release will be available on the company’s website before the call/webcast. A recording of the webcast will be available after it concludes.

About AEye

AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, logistics and off-highway applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most: delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight™ products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance. AEye has a global presence through its offices in Germany, Japan, Korea and the United States.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CF Finance Acquisition Corp III Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu CF Finance Acquisition Corp III Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CF Finance Acquisition Corp III Registered Shs -A- 0,89 1,82% CF Finance Acquisition Corp III Registered Shs -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison und Notenbanken im Blick: US-Börsen in Grün -- ATX legt zu -- DAX etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten
An den US-Börsen herrscht am Freitag Erholung. Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpft sich am Freitag ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt seine Verluste wieder ab. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende teils deutlich tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen