AEye Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call/Webcast for Thursday, November 10

AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after market close on Thursday, November 10, 2022. On that day, management will discuss the financial results, as well as the company’s progress, differentiation, and performance metrics in a conference call/webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The call/webcast will be available via:

Webcast: https://investors.aeye.ai/

Conference Call: 844-763-8274 (domestic) or 412-717-9224 (international)

Supplemental financial information and the text of the third quarter 2022 press release will be available on the company’s website before the call/webcast. A recording of the webcast will be available after it concludes.

About AEye

AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, logistics and off-highway applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most: delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight™ products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance. AEye has a global presence through its offices in Germany, Japan, Korea and the United States.

