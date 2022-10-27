|
27.10.2022 14:00:00
AEye Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call/Webcast for Thursday, November 10
AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after market close on Thursday, November 10, 2022. On that day, management will discuss the financial results, as well as the company’s progress, differentiation, and performance metrics in a conference call/webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).
The call/webcast will be available via:
Webcast: https://investors.aeye.ai/
Conference Call: 844-763-8274 (domestic) or 412-717-9224 (international)
Supplemental financial information and the text of the third quarter 2022 press release will be available on the company’s website before the call/webcast. A recording of the webcast will be available after it concludes.
About AEye
AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, logistics and off-highway applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most: delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight™ products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance. AEye has a global presence through its offices in Germany, Japan, Korea and the United States.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005161/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CF Finance Acquisition Corp III Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu CF Finance Acquisition Corp III Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison und Notenbanken im Blick: US-Börsen in Grün -- ATX legt zu -- DAX etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten
An den US-Börsen herrscht am Freitag Erholung. Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpft sich am Freitag ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt seine Verluste wieder ab. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende teils deutlich tiefer.