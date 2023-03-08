Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.03.2023

AEYE to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 15

AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 after the market close on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. On that day, the company will hold a conference call and audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The information will be available via:

  • Conference call: https://aeye.pub/41XWp9L
  • Webcast: https://aeye.pub/3JpZzfm

Supplemental financial information and the text of the fourth quarter 2022 press release will be available on the company’s website prior to the call/webcast. A recording of the webcast will be available after it concludes.

About AEye

AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, logistics and off-highway applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most: delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight™ products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance. AEye has a global presence through its offices in Germany, Japan, Korea and the United States.

