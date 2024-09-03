Affimed Appoints Shawn Leland As New CEO

(RTTNews) - Immuno-oncology company Affimed N.V. (AFMD) announced Tuesday that Shawn Leland has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Andreas Harstrick, who has been serving as acting CEO since January 2024 will continue in his position as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Leland is an accomplished pharmaceutical and biotechnology professional with more than 15 years of experience in the industry. Most recently, Leland was the Interim CEO and Board Director of ForeBio.

In July 2019, Leland founded Elevation Oncology and initially took on the roles of Chief Business Officer and Board Director, later transitioning to CEO until January 2023.

Leland was Head of Business Development at Verastem Oncology from 2017 to 2019 and held a similar position at Argos Therapeutics from 2013 to 2017. He began his career with ARIAD Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly, where he gained valuable experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector.