07.10.2024 14:15:00
After a Nearly 30% Sector Rally, Are There Any High-Yield Utility Stocks Left? (YES, and Here Are 3 of the Best!)
Utility stocks have surged this year. As measured by the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, the average utility has gained nearly 30%. Add in dividends, and the total return is well over 30%.As utility stock prices have risen, their dividend yields have declined. However, there are still some very attractive options out there if you know where to look. Black Hills (NYSE: BKH), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) stand out to a few Fool.com contributors right now as three of the best higher-yielding options in the utility space. That makes them great options for those seeking to generate some dividend income.Reuben Gregg Brewer (Black Hills): The average utility, using Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF as an industry proxy, has a dividend yield of about 2.9%. Black Hills is offering 4.25%. If you are looking for a high yield, you've found it right here. But that's not the only thing to like about Black Hills' dividend. The regulated natural gas and electric utility has also increased the dividend for 54 consecutive years. You don't build a track record like that by accident, which is why there are so few Dividend Kings like Black Hills in the utility sector.
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade?
