19.08.2024 15:35:00
After the Market Sell-Off, Buy These 2 Cryptocurrencies Now
After every crypto market sell-off, a popular strategy has been to "buy the dip." As prices fall, many cryptocurrencies suddenly look undervalued, and hence, much more appealing to investors with an eye on the long term.But there's just one problem: This strategy does not work with every cryptocurrency. The key is to find cryptocurrencies with long-term staying power and a demonstrated track record of bouncing back from adversity. With that in mind, the two cryptocurrencies at the top of my list are Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).The priority investment is Bitcoin, because this cryptocurrency has shown the greatest potential to bounce back from a sell-off. Time and time again, Bitcoin has collapsed in value, only to bounce back bigger and better than before.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
