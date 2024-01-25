|
Agilent to Announce First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Feb. 27
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) will release financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 after the stock market closes on Tuesday, Feb. 27. In addition, the company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. PST.
To join the listen-only conference call webcast, click the link on the Events section of Agilent’s investor relations website. A recording of the call will also be available on the website for 90 days.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.83 billion in fiscal 2023 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.
