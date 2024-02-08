Agilent Wins Two Scientists’ Choice Awards for Drug Discovery and Development Products

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announced today that it has received two prestigious awards from SelectScience: Best New Drug Discovery & Development Product of 2023 and Drug Discovery & Development Webinar of the Year. These accolades highlight Agilent’s commitment to innovation and excellence in drug discovery and development.

The Agilent xCELLigence RTCA HT-BioTek BioSpa 8 – Screening Model was voted Best New Drug Discovery & Development Product of 2023. The Agilent xCELLigence RTCA HT-BioTek BioSpa 8 integrates the xCELLigence Real-Time Cell Analyzer (RTCA) HT instrument with the BioTek BioSpa 8 automated incubator to expand the screening throughput of your RTCA HT instrument to eight 384-well plates. Label-free high-throughput xCELLigence Real-Time Cell Analysis is ideal for screening viral-mediated cytopathic effects (CPE), neutralizing antibodies, antibody-dependent cytotoxicity (ADCC), and compound-mediated cytotoxicity.

The Drug Discovery & Development Webinar of the Year was co-produced between Agilent and Dr. Agapitos Patakas, Chief Scientific Officer, Antibody Analytics. The webinar, titled ‘Modeling the tumor microenvironment: An in vitro cell-based assay for the characterization of multi-specific biologics and immunotherapies’, highlights the benefit of utilizing the Agilent xCELLigence Real-Time Cell Analyzer (RTCA) and Agilent NovoCyte Flow Cytometer workflow solution to study T-cell exhaustion in vitro.

"We are honored and delighted to receive these awards from SelectScience and the scientific community,” said Todd Christian, vice president and general manager of Agilent’s Cell Analysis Division. "These awards reflect our commitment to providing innovative and reliable solutions that empower our customers to advance scientific discoveries and improve human health.”

The awards were presented at the 2024 SLAS International Conference and Exhibition in Boston, Massachusetts, and recognize the most innovative and effective technologies advancing drug discovery and development in 2023.

The Scientists’ Choice Awards celebrate the laboratory products and manufacturers that make a difference to the industry. Scientists around the world choose the winners through online voting and reviews.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.83 billion in fiscal 2023 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

