Agilon Health Appoints Jeff Schwaneke As CFO, Succeeding Timothy Bensley

(RTTNews) - agilon health, inc. (AGL) announced Wednesday that Jeff Schwaneke will join as chief financial officer and executive vice president, effective July 1.

He will step down from agilon's board of directors, which he joined in 2022, upon starting his new role.

Schwaneke succeeds Timothy Bensley, who announced his retirement from agilon in early 2024 and has agreed to stay on through a transition period.

Schwaneke will be a member of agilon's Executive Leadership team reporting to chief executive officer Steve Sell.

He was most recently executive vice president, Health Care Enterprises, for Centene Corp. He has more than 27 years of finance and operational expertise, including 15 years in the managed care sector.