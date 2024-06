Agios Reports Positive Phase 3 Results For Mitapivat In Non-Transfusion-Dependent Thalassemia

(RTTNews) - Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) announced positive results from the global Phase 3 ENERGIZE study of mitapivat in adults with non-transfusion-dependent (NTD) alpha- or beta-thalassemia.

The ENERGIZE study achieved its primary endpoint, with mitapivat demonstrating a statistically significant increase in hemoglobin response rate compared to placebo. Statistical significance was also achieved for both key secondary endpoints associated with change from baseline in FACIT-Fatigue Score and hemoglobin concentration. These improvements were observed across all pre-specified subgroups.

"The ENERGIZE data presented at this congress show that non-transfusion-dependent alpha- or beta-thalassemia patients treated with mitapivat experienced clinically meaningful improvements in fatigue and walking capacity, as well as improvements in patient-reported outcomes across a range of disease symptoms," said Kevin Kuo, M.D., MSc, FRCPC; Division of Hematology, University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada; an investigator in the ENERGIZE study.

