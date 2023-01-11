|
11.01.2023 22:01:00
AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for January 2023
BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for January 2023. The dividend is payable on February 9, 2023 to common stockholders of record as of January 31, 2023.
For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.
ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.
CONTACT:
Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnc-investment-corp-declares-monthly-common-stock-dividend-of-0-12-per-common-share-for-january-2023--301719568.html
SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.
