|
23.10.2024 11:19:00
AGNC Investment Sees a Big Change Ahead. Here's What That Could Mean for its Nearly 14%-Yielding Dividend.
AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) is a leader in investing in the Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) market (i.e., MBS protected from credit losses by government agencies like Fannie Mae). The company has a massive MBS portfolio (over $71.8 billion). It also has extensive experience navigating the MBS market and can tell when changes are in the air. It sees the Federal Reserve's recent rate cut as a catalyst for a big change in the MBS market. Here's what it sees ahead and how that might affect the mortgage REIT's monster dividend that currently yields nearly 14%.AGNC Investment's CEO, Peter Federico, commented on the changes occurring in the MBS market in the company's third-quarter earnings press release, noting:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!