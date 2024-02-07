|
07.02.2024 16:28:27
Ahold Delhaize Teams Up With DoorDash To Enhance Delivery Options
(RTTNews) - Grocery retail group, Ahold Delhaize USA, Wednesday announced a new agreement with DoorDash (DASH) to offer an additional on-demand grocery delivery option to the customers of its brands, such as Food Lion, Hannaford, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, and Stop & Shop, by March.
JJ Fleeman, CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA, "The speed and ease of DoorDash and its strong reputation for providing great customer service aligns with the priorities of each of our local brands. We look forward to delivering this new option for customers of our local brands - as well as new customers through DoorDash - and leveraging this partnership to enable our brands as they continue to drive omnichannel growth."
Currently, DoorDash's stock is moving up 3.37 percent, to $116.11 on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DoorDashmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu DoorDashmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DoorDash
|109,00
|1,87%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handel etwas fester -- ATX letztlich etwas tiefer -- DAX schließt etwas höher -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich mit unterschiedlichen Richtungen
Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag leicht auf grünem Terrain. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte etwas fester. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Donnerstag sowohl Gewinne als auch Verluste zu beobachten.