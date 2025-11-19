Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
20.11.2025 00:05:57
AI Bubble Worries Are Rising. Nvidia's $31.9 Billion Profit Says Otherwise.
While the stock market has been fretting in recent weeks about the idea of an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may have just let the air out of those fears. The company's earnings report for its fiscal third quarter of 2026 shows that the appetite for AI stocks -- and Nvidia's groundbreaking infrastructure in particular -- remains ravenous.Image source: Nvidia.Nvidia's earnings report after the bell on Nov. 19 showed record revenue of $57 billion, which is up 62% from last year and 22% on a sequential basis. Most of that revenue comes from Nvidia's data center sales, which recorded $51.2 billion in revenue – up 66% from last year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
