AI-Enabled Collaboration Paves Road to Hybrid Work

Enterprises are embracing AI-enhanced tools to make hybrid work more productive and rewarding, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ global Future of Work Solutions report finds that companies are focused on giving employees an uninterrupted end-user technology experience as they navigate new ways of working after the COVID-19 pandemic. Return-to-office initiatives have run into challenges, so many enterprises are going hybrid, relying on platforms that improve digital employee experience (DEX) and connected and collaborative work. AI features are making those systems more effective.

"End-user technology is a core element of successful hybrid work strategies,” said Dee Anthony, Americas lead, Future of Work, for ISG. "Employees need devices and services that accelerate and catalyze their capabilities, including access to applications at all times in an environment where IT issues are resolved automatically, preferably proactively, while reducing the cost to serve. New technologies help make that possible.”

Most enterprises worldwide have moved from traditional IT monitoring tools to DEX platforms, which use analytics to monitor, measure and manage employee experience, the report says. With full-time visibility into all end-user hardware and applications, these tools can automatically perform tasks like optimizing software licensing costs and determining the right time to retire or refresh a device.

Companies are integrating new AI tools into their DEX solutions for even more automated IT operations and problem resolution, ISG says. AI is enabling AIOps capabilities, which can include detecting anomalies, predicting potential problems and automating repetitive tasks. It offers the prospect of zero or near-zero service desks, in which machines identify and resolve issues independently, reducing the cost of IT support staff.

Connected and collaborative work solutions are helping organizations with widely dispersed workforces manage projects, the report says. Companies are implementing management platforms that let them plan and execute tasks using available resources, along with unified communication and collaboration (UCC) solutions for visualizing a full project and providing centralized access to all components and content. This lets companies quickly respond to sudden demands and assure customers a project is on track.

AI introduces features that enterprises are using to improve both collaboration management and individual and team productivity, ISG says. Managers can analyze the current state of projects, identify risks, optimize resource allocation and gain insights from a wide range of data sources. AI also enables workflow automation and personalization.

"Companies that thrive on collaboration want a clear and adaptable work plan for every project,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "AI is expanding the toolkit for building and using those plans.”

The report also explores other global trends in workplace solutions, including enterprises’ expectations of providers and rising concerns about privacy and compliance.

For more insights into challenges related to workplace solutions, plus ISG’s advice on addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ global Future of Work Solutions report evaluates the capabilities of 42 providers across two quadrants: Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Solutions and Connected and Collaborative Work Solutions.

The report names 1E, Asana, ControlUp, Lakeside Software, Microsoft, Monday.com, Nexthink, Riverbed, SmartSheet, Wrike and Zoho as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Notion and Tanium are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Lakeside Software and Zoho.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ global Future of Work Solutions report is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

