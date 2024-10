AI Is About to Change the PC Market: 2 Stocks to Buy Now

The market for artificial intelligence (AI) is in high demand in the enterprise arena, but AI has yet to boost the consumer PC market. Worldwide PC shipments have fallen from 341 million in 2021 to 241 million in 2023, according to Statista.However, conditions for a PC recovery are on the horizon. Microsoft will be ending support for Windows 10 next year, which is expected to drive adoption of next-generation PCs optimized for AI applications. Gartner expects AI PCs to make up 43% of PC shipments in 2025, up from 17% in 2024, which implies a strong upgrade cycle. Here are two stocks that can help you profit from this opportunity.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool