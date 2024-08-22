AI meets empathy: NRC Health launches first AI-enabled solutions to elevate healthcare experience

NRC Health, a recognized leader in delivering innovative solutions and data-driven insights to improve healthcare experiences, announced a new suite of next-gen AI-enabled products, along with an acquisition and new partnership, today at HUB24.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240822567645/en/

Today, at NRC Health’s 30th annual conference, Human Understanding Beyond | HUB24, the organization debuted healthcare’s most comprehensive experience management platform and announced strategic acquisitions and partnerships to enable greater human connection across the healthcare journey. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Healthcare experiences are human experiences, and the use of technology has often come at the expense of human connections—until now,” said Christophe Louvion, Chief Product and Technology Officer at NRC Health. "All of our next-generation products are powered by NRC Health’s secure, private AI engine Huey, healthcare’s first AI engine and large language model (LLM) trained exclusively on the personalized data that matters most to clinical teams and patients.”

Huey™ is built with a moral framework that ensures that the technology closely aligns with human-centric, societal values to deliver compassionate feedback, relevant coaching, and the next best actions to frontline teams, leaders, and clinicians.

NRC Health’s holistic healthcare experience management framework breaks down the barriers often created by traditional technology and restores Human Understanding® across the healthcare experience. New AI-powered products include:

nGage : AI-powered listening that captures unstructured feedback via video, image, and free text, in the natural voice and language of patients, employees, and community members along their journey.

: AI-powered listening that captures unstructured feedback via video, image, and free text, in the natural voice and language of patients, employees, and community members along their journey. nQuire : Smart feedback summaries to make meaning out of mountains of data, delivering aggregated feedback in seconds based on actual comments from a customer database.

: Smart feedback summaries to make meaning out of mountains of data, delivering aggregated feedback in seconds based on actual comments from a customer database. nVolve : Intelligent, predictive conversation enablement for patient experience (PX) and employee experience (EX) use cases, built with the best of Nobl (acquired by NRC Health).

: Intelligent, predictive conversation enablement for patient experience (PX) and employee experience (EX) use cases, built with the best of Nobl (acquired by NRC Health). nLighten : Personalized narrative and competency summaries, gamified with actionable coaching for clinical teams on the frontline.

: Personalized narrative and competency summaries, gamified with actionable coaching for clinical teams on the frontline. nAct: Smart service recovery that instantly drafts recommended responses to empower teams to resolve alerts better and faster without adding to their workload.

At HUB24, NRC Health also announced their acquisition of Nobl—the leader in advanced rounding solutions for healthcare organizations—and a partnership with Medallia to solve issues that directly impact human healthcare experiences for consumers and employees.

"With the complexity and demands associated with healthcare delivery today, it’s critical to take a human-centered approach—and Nobl can help us do just that,” said Jennifer Baron, Chief Experience Officer at NRC Health. "Nobl’s rounding solutions provide patient and employee feedback for leaders to directly act on key issues and improve healthcare experiences in real time.”

NRC Health’s partnership with Medallia strengthens the organization’s capabilities in consumer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX). Medallia’s globally tested technology equips NRC Health with scalable tools that support end-to-end journey listening—illuminating CX blind spots and broad multi-industry EX benchmarks—as well as advanced reporting, embedded action workflows, and sophisticated contact-center offerings.

"We are thrilled to add the advanced technology solutions from Nobl and Medallia to our comprehensive suite of AI-enabled products—all built on Human Understanding,” said Vinitha Ramnathan, Chief Product Officer at NRC Health. "The use of this technology offers insights that allow health systems to illuminate and improve what matters most to patients, employees, and the communities they serve, while delivering unparalleled value to our customers.”

About NRC Health

For more than 40 years, NRC Health has led the charge to humanize healthcare and support organizations in their understanding of each unique individual. NRC Health’s commitment to Human Understanding® helps leading healthcare systems get to know each person they serve not as point-in-time insights, but as an ongoing relationship. Guided by its uniquely empathic heritage, NRC Health’s patient-focused approach, unmatched market research and emphasis on consumer preferences are transforming the healthcare experience, creating strong outcomes for patients and entire healthcare systems. For more information, email info@nrchealth.com, or visit www.nrchealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240822567645/en/