AI Shows Signs of Maturity, Expansion in Brazil

Following high hopes and great expectations, the long-promised revolution in artificial intelligence has finally arrived in Brazil, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Analytics Services report for Brazil finds the transformation of companies using AI is in full swing in Brazil and is expanding at a surprising rate and scale. Virtually every function has a solution capable of automating processes, reducing costs, mitigating risks, generating additional revenue or enabling better decision-making, the ISG report says.

"There is a steady increase in AI applications and AI-enabled business capabilities used across various company departments, processes and sectors,” said Shriram Natarajan, ISG director, Industry Transformation and Applied AI. "The leading providers have a clear vision of how their solutions can positively transform the businesses of their clients.”

Companies in Brazil are placing greater emphasis on data quality, with the understanding that the quality of their models hinges on the quality of the data that goes into them, the ISG report says. As a result, there is a growing demand for applications exclusively dedicated to handling data assets, the report says.

Instead of promoting data analysis in platforms where the data is generated (such as SAP and Salesforce), an increasing number of Brazilian enterprises prefer building comprehensive data lakes that integrate with these applications while enabling centralized governance and cross-referencing for different data sources, the ISG report says.

Meanwhile, machine learning model analysis and training are done in a more decentralized fashion that still manages to incorporate privacy and security controls and preprepared functionalities, the report says. This architectural model, known as a data mesh, has been widely adopted and become established not simply as an aspirational market best practice, but as a reality in many Brazilian companies across different sectors and sizes, ISG says.

"Whether it is generative or traditional, AI is already revolutionizing the enterprise,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Regardless of how GenAI evolves to address the challenges that enterprises face, there are already countless AI success stories in diverse business areas.”

The report also examines how managed services providers are using AI to identify structural flaws in a system and then reformulate architectural designs to correct them in a continuous process of improvement.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Analytics Services report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 42 providers across six quadrants: Data Science Services for Large Enterprises, Data Science Services for Midmarket, Data Engineering Services for Large Enterprises, Data Engineering Services for Midmarket, Data Management Services for Large Enterprises and Data Management Services for Midmarket.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Deal, EY, Keyrus, Logicalis, MadeinWeb, NTT DATA and Rox Partner as Leaders in three quadrants each, while Blueshift, Compass UOL, Dedalus, Kumulus and Stefanini are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. A3Data, BRQ, Deloitte, IBM, UniSoma and Wipro are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, ST IT Cloud is named as a Rising Star — a company with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants, while CompassUOL, DXC Technology, Peers and Stefanini are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from MadeinWeb, Peers and Rox Partner.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Analytics Services report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

