Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
|
13.11.2025 11:30:00
AI Skeptics Could Be Wrong, and This Stock Still Has Room to Run
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) was once known as "that company that makes gaming chips", but today, it's far from the truth. The company designs the processors and graphics engines that drive laptops, gaming consoles, data centers, and even artificial intelligence systems. Basically, if it computes, renders, or learns, then there is a decent chance that somewhere inside it is AMD silicon.Based in California, AMD is now one of the three pillars of the chip industry alongside Intel and Nvidia.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Real Estate Corp Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 680,00
|0,07%