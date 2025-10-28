Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
28.10.2025 15:00:00
AI Stock Celestica Surged 10% on Q3 Earnings and 2026 Guidance That Breezed By Wall Street's Estimates
Shares of Celestica (NYSE: CLS) surged 10% in Monday's after-hours trading, following the Canada-based electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider's release of its third-quarter 2025 report. The stock's gain is attributable to the quarter's revenue and earnings easily beating Wall Street's estimates, management raising its full-year 2025 guidance above the Street's estimates, and management issuing full-year 2026 guidance that came in higher on the top and bottom lines than analysts had been expecting.Celestica is benefiting from the massive buildout of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. Its customers include the top five hyperscalers, generally considered to be Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and likely Apple. (Hyperscalers are companies that operate massive AI-focused data centers, often to support their cloud computing services.)Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!