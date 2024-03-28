AIA Hong Kong Wins More Than 20 Accolades at MPF Ratings MPF Awards, BENCHMARK MPF of The Year Awards and Bloomberg Businessweek Top Fund Awards



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 March 2024 - AIA Hong Kong is committed to providing outstanding MPF products and services for customers. Its efforts and dedication have been recognised in three leading industry awards recently, winning more than 20 accolades for excellence in its MPF scheme and funds. The recognitions included nine honours in MPF Ratings' "2024 MPF Awards", where AIA Hong Kong's MPF scheme achieved the "GOLD Rating" – the programme's highest designation – for the fourthconsecutive year; four best-in-class fund awards at the BENCHMARK MPF of the Year Awards 2023; and seven recognitions at the Bloomberg Businessweek Top Fund Awards 2023.



Ms Amelie Shen, Chief Corporate Solutions Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, receives several awards on behalf of the Company at MPF Ratings' "2024 MPF Awards".

Industry Awards

Awards

MPF Ratings 2024 MPF Awards

Gold Rated Scheme (4 th consecutive year)

Best TVC Provider (5 th consecutive year)

consecutive year) Environmentally Responsible (3 rd consecutive year)

consecutive year) Equity Fund (US) Category: Consistent Performer (20 Years, 15 Years)

Equity Fund (Asia) Category: Consistent Performer (10 Years, 5 Years, 1 Year)

Mixed Asset (81-100 Equity) Category: Consistent Performer (10 Years) BENCHMARK MPF of the Year Awards 2023

Best-in-Class in Asia-Pacific ex-Japan Equity Category

Best-in-Class in European Equity Category

Best-in-Class in Global Equity Category

Best-in-Class in Greater China Equity Category

Outstanding Achiever in Guaranteed Fund Category

Outstanding Achiever in US Equity Category Bloomberg Businessweek Top Fund Awards 2023

Best Performer (1-year return) – US Equity Category

Best Performer (1-year return) – Growth Mixed Allocation Category

Outstanding Performer (1-year return) – Global Equity Category

Best Performer (5-year return) – Global Equity Category

Outstanding Performer (5-year return) – US Equity Category

Best Performer (10-year return) – Global Equity Category

Outstanding Performer (10-year return) – Growth Mixed Allocation Category

Ms Amelie Shen, Chief Corporate Solutions Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said, "At AIA Hong Kong, customer centricity is at the core of everything we do, and we appreciate that MPF is an important part of people's retirement reserves. We are proud to receive these important industry awards, in particular the 'GOLD Rating' for our MPF scheme. To receive the highest recognition from an independent MPF research provider for the fourth straight year reflects the consistent outstanding performance of our scheme in terms of offering value for money, providing a comprehensive MPF experience and helping our members grow their MPF savings. These MPF fund awards, which cover numerous regions and short, medium, and long terms, are testaments to our strategy and relentless efforts in achieving excellence for our members. We will continue to help members plan well for their retirement in a multitude of aspects to live 'Healthier, Longer, Better Lives'."



Remarks:

MPF Ratings' assessment covers three primary components with different weights: Fund Choices and Performance, Fees and Charges, and an assessment of overall services.

The "BENCHMARK MPF of the Year Awards" recognise MPF funds with the best long-term performance in Hong Kong. The award is designed to help scheme members identify the best risk-adjusted returns among MPF schemes' constituent funds.

Bloomberg Businessweek (Chinese Edition)'s "Top Fund Awards" applies a Bloomberg data–driven and performance-based methodology to evaluate funds subject to asset class categories and identify the best-performing funds.

The above information is for reference only. The awards are not indicative of the actual and future performance of the relevant funds. Investment involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. If one is to compare the performances of constituent funds in the same category, the comparison should be made across funds of similar risk levels, investment strategies and objectives according to their net performances over a longer period of time. The above information does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any fund, and it should not be taken as a sale or an offer of any fund or participation in any MPF scheme. One should consider their own risk tolerance level and financial circumstances and refer to the MPF Scheme Brochure for details (including risk factors and fees and charges) before making any investment decision. Hashtag: #AIAHongKong

About AIA Hong Kong & Macau AIA Group Limited established its operations in Hong Kong in 1931. To date, AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau have over 16,000 financial planners1, as well as an extensive network of brokerage and bancassurance partners. We serve over 3.5 million customers2, offering them a wide selection of professional services and products ranging from individual life, group life, accident, medical and health, pension and personal lines insurance to investment-linked assurance schemes with numerous investment options. We are also dedicated to providing superb product solutions to meet the financial needs of high-net-worth customers.



1 As at 30 September 2023

2 Including AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau's individual life, group insurance and pension customers (as at 30 September 2023)



