|
28.03.2024 05:30:07
AIA Hong Kong Wins More Than 20 Accolades at MPF Ratings MPF Awards, BENCHMARK MPF of The Year Awards and Bloomberg Businessweek Top Fund Awards
|
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 March 2024 - AIA Hong Kong is committed to providing outstanding MPF products and services for customers. Its efforts and dedication have been recognised in three leading industry awards recently, winning more than 20 accolades for excellence in its MPF scheme and funds. The recognitions included nine honours in MPF Ratings' "2024 MPF Awards", where AIA Hong Kong's MPF scheme achieved the "GOLD Rating" – the programme's highest designation – for the fourthconsecutive year; four best-in-class fund awards at the BENCHMARK MPF of the Year Awards 2023; and seven recognitions at the Bloomberg Businessweek Top Fund Awards 2023.
Ms Amelie Shen, Chief Corporate Solutions Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said, "At AIA Hong Kong, customer centricity is at the core of everything we do, and we appreciate that MPF is an important part of people's retirement reserves. We are proud to receive these important industry awards, in particular the 'GOLD Rating' for our MPF scheme. To receive the highest recognition from an independent MPF research provider for the fourth straight year reflects the consistent outstanding performance of our scheme in terms of offering value for money, providing a comprehensive MPF experience and helping our members grow their MPF savings. These MPF fund awards, which cover numerous regions and short, medium, and long terms, are testaments to our strategy and relentless efforts in achieving excellence for our members. We will continue to help members plan well for their retirement in a multitude of aspects to live 'Healthier, Longer, Better Lives'."
Remarks:
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About AIA Hong Kong & Macau
AIA Group Limited established its operations in Hong Kong in 1931. To date, AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau have over 16,000 financial planners1, as well as an extensive network of brokerage and bancassurance partners. We serve over 3.5 million customers2, offering them a wide selection of professional services and products ranging from individual life, group life, accident, medical and health, pension and personal lines insurance to investment-linked assurance schemes with numerous investment options. We are also dedicated to providing superb product solutions to meet the financial needs of high-net-worth customers.
News Source: Media OutReach
28/03/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AIA Group Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu AIA Group Ltdmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AIA Group Ltd
|6,18
|-1,44%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.