AIG Appoints Chris Colahan as Regional President, AIG Asia Pacific

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Chris Colahan has been appointed Regional President, AIG Asia Pacific, and will join the company in the second quarter of 2023. Mr. Colahan will report to Jon Hancock, Chief Executive Officer of AIG’s International General Insurance business.

Mr. Colahan has more than 20 years of insurance industry experience and most recently served as President of UK & Europe for Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI). Prior to that, he was President of BHSI Australasia. Previously, he served as Regional CEO for RSA Asia and CEO of RSA Asia’s Hong Kong and Singapore operations. Mr. Colahan holds a degree in Law and Commerce from Bond University, Australia.

"We are fortunate to have someone with Chris’ industry experience and vast knowledge of the Asia Pacific marketplace join AIG,” said Mr. Hancock, "Asia Pacific is an important market for our General Insurance business, and with Chris’ leadership, we expect to expand our business and capabilities, deepen relationships with distribution partners and clients, and continue to demonstrate our risk management expertise.”

Mr. Colahan replaces current Regional President, Steven Barnett, who is leaving to pursue opportunities outside the company.

"It is a privilege to join AIG, an industry leader with world-class capabilities,” said Mr. Colahan. "I look forward to working with the talented group of colleagues throughout the region and more broadly across the company. AIG is known for delivering excellence in everything it does and I am confident we will successfully execute on the Asia Pacific strategy with precision and a focus on quality outcomes.”

