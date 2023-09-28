AIG Appoints Patricia J. Walsh as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Patricia (Trish) Walsh will join AIG as Executive Vice President and General Counsel, effective December 1, 2023. Ms. Walsh will report to Peter Zaffino, AIG Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and serve on AIG’s Executive Leadership Team.

As General Counsel, Ms. Walsh will be responsible for AIG’s legal, compliance, and regulatory functions, in addition to leading government affairs for the company. Rose Marie Glazer will remain Interim General Counsel until Ms. Walsh officially starts at AIG.

Mr. Zaffino said: "Trish is a top legal expert in financial services, with considerable insurance industry knowledge, customer focus, and experience navigating today’s financial and regulatory environment. I am very excited to have Trish join us at this pivotal time as we position AIG for the next phase of our journey to becoming a top-performing company. As Chairman of the Corebridge Financial Board of Directors, I have had the opportunity to work closely with Trish and I am very confident that she will be a terrific addition to our leadership team and will have a significant and positive impact on AIG.”

Ms. Walsh said: "I am honored and proud to join AIG, an iconic company poised for exciting expansion and global growth. Over my career, I've been privileged to help new companies scale and established companies find new opportunities to increase enterprise value. AIG’s leadership team, under Peter's guidance, encompasses both the bold vision and mission-driven focus I associate with start-ups with the disciplined execution and operational excellence of more established companies. I'm thrilled to be part of AIG’s journey.”

Ms. Walsh joins AIG from Stripe, where she held the position of General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, focusing on all aspects of the company’s legal and regulatory affairs. Ms. Walsh has served as a Director on the Board of Corebridge Financial (NYSE: CRBG) since September 2022 and serves on the Board of Mt. Holyoke College.

Prior to Stripe, Ms. Walsh served as Executive Vice President & Chief Legal Officer of Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA). Before Voya Financial, Ms. Walsh served as Deputy General Counsel at Cigna Corp. and at MassMutual Life Insurance Company. Ms. Walsh was an associate at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and also worked for the Office of the General Counsel at the SEC.

Ms. Walsh holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Mount Holyoke College, a Masters in Public Affairs from Princeton University, and a Juris Doctor from Yale Law School.

