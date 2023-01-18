AIG to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on Feb. 15, 2023 and Host Conference Call on Feb. 16, 2023

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended Dec. 31, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. AIG’s press release and financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of AIG’s website at https://www.aig.com.

AIG will also host a conference call on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review these results. The live, listen-only webcast is open to the public and can be accessed in the Investors section of https://www.aig.com. A replay will be available after the call at the same location.

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions and other financial services to customers in approximately 70 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

