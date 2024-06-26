AIG to Sell its Global Personal Travel Insurance and Assistance Business including Travel Guard® to Zurich

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its global individual personal travel insurance and assistance business to Zurich Insurance Group for $600 million in cash plus additional earn-out consideration. The agreement includes the Travel Guard business and its servicing capabilities, excluding Japan and our AIG joint venture arrangement in India.

Travel coverages offered through AIG’s Accident & Health business are also excluded from this agreement. The sale is expected to close by the end of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Peter Zaffino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AIG commented: "Today’s announcement is another important strategic step in positioning AIG for the future. I am proud of the work our team has done to establish Travel Guard as a premier provider of personal travel insurance globally, bolstered by strong relationships with some of the world’s largest airlines, online travel agencies and credit card providers. I am confident that Travel Guard will continue its growth and success being part of Zurich Insurance Group. Our AIG colleagues will work closely with Zurich to ensure a seamless transition for employees, customers and our global distribution partners.”

AIG’s global personal travel insurance and assistance business provides a broad range of coverage options and services, including trip cancellation, medical assistance and evacuation. Current policyholders will continue to be covered with no disruption or change to their service.

Evercore Group L.L.C. acted as financial advisor and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Norton Rose Fulbright LLP acted as legal counsel to AIG.

