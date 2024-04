Aim ImmunoTech Announces Positive Data From Ampligen Study In Combination With Pembrolizumab

(RTTNews) - Aim ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) announced positive preliminary findings on Wednesday, showing that pairing Ampligen or rintatolimod with Keytruda in treating recurrent ovarian cancer could have a strong combined effect.

The initial results from Phase 2 trial revealed a 45% Objective Response Rate when Ampligen, pembrolizumab, and cisplatin were used in patients with platinum-sensitive recurrent ovarian cancer.

AIM's CEO, Thomas Equels, noted that the data suggests a significant increase in treatment efficacy when Ampligen is added to pembrolizumab for recurrent ovarian cancer, with potential benefits for various cancer types.