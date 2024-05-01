AIR Communities Earns Eleventh Denver Post Top Workplace Award

Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR" or "AIR Communities”) (NYSE: AIRC) announced today that it has been named a Top Workplace in Colorado by The Denver Post. This recognition marks AIR’s 11th year on the publication’s list of top employers. The Top Workplace list is based on team member feedback gathered through an anonymous, third-party survey administered by Energage that measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and engagement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501103368/en/

Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR" or "AIR Communities”) (NYSE: AIRC) announced today that it has been named a Top Workplace in Colorado by The Denver Post. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Making The Denver Post’s Top Workplace list for 11 years is an incredible achievement," said Beth Harmon, AIR's Vice President of Human Resources. "This recognition reflects our dedication to cultivating a positive and engaging team experience. We believe that a strong culture is a strategy built on rewarding work, professional development opportunities, leadership training, and team appreciation. It's incredibly fulfilling to see our team value their contributions and the essential role they play in providing homes for families across the country. Their dedication drives resident satisfaction and retention, which is a cornerstone of our AIR Edge."

In addition to high marks from The Denver Post Top Workplace survey, AIR’s team engagement remains high at 4.41 out of 5, with nearly 80% of teammates responding to the company’s annual survey in 2023.

AIR recently earned its third consecutive National Top Workplace award, alongside a history of regional Top Workplace wins in Philadelphia, South Florida, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Washington, D.C.

About AIR

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT”). AIR’s portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 Apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management. The AIR Edge is a durable operating advantage in driving organic growth, as well as making possible the opportunity for excess returns for properties new to AIR’s platform. For additional information, please visit aircommunities.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501103368/en/