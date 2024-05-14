AIR Communities Named a 2024 Top Workplace in South Florida

Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR" or "AIR Communities”) (NYSE: AIRC) today announced that it has been named a Top Workplace in South Florida by The Sun Sentinel. The annual list of Top Workplaces is administered by Energage and based solely on anonymous employee feedback that measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and engagement.

"We are honored to be named a Top Workplace in South Florida for the second year in a row,” said Vice President of Human Resources Beth Harmon. "Repeated recognition in South Florida and our other regional markets speaks to our intentional workplace culture, which emphasizes rewarding work, professional development opportunities, leadership training, and team appreciation. Our supportive work environment encourages teammates to create an exceptional experience at our communities, ensuring residents are more satisfied and stay with us longer.”

South Florida is one of AIR’s fastest growing markets, which includes Southgate Towers, Flamingo Point, The Watermarc at Biscayne Bay, Bay Parc, City Center on 7th, Four Quarters Apartments, The District at Flagler Village, and Waterways Village.

AIR has received significant third-party recognition for its workplace culture. This includes regional awards in South Florida, Denver, Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Washington D.C., and three consecutive National Top Workplace honors. Additionally, in 2024, AIR was recognized with Culture of Excellence awards for Leadership, Innovation, Compensation and Benefits, Purpose and Values, and Work-Life Flexibility.

About AIR

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT”). AIR’s portfolio comprises 77 communities totaling 27,374 Apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management. The AIR Edge is a durable operating advantage in driving organic growth, as well as making possible the opportunity for excess returns for properties new to AIR’s platform. For additional information, please visit aircommunities.com.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

