AIR Communities Named National Top Workplace Winner

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) ("AIR” or "AIR Communities”) has received a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, as featured in USA TODAY. The award winners are determined solely on teammate feedback gathered through a third-party survey. The anonymous survey measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, connection, and more.

"Being named a Top Workplace USA winner for three years in a row is a tremendous honor," said Beth Harmon, AIR’s Vice President of Human Resources. "This recognition reflects our strong commitment to fostering a positive and engaging team culture, which is cultivated through rewarding work, professional growth opportunities, leadership training, team recognition, competitive benefits, and more. It's incredibly rewarding to see how much our teammates value their work and the important role they play in providing homes for families across the country. Our engaged and tenured team drives our resident satisfaction and retention, which is a key component of our AIR Edge."

In addition to high marks from the Top Workplaces survey, AIR’s nationwide team engagement score in 2023 was 4.41 out of 5 with a nearly 80% response rate.

This is AIR’s third consecutive placement on the national Top Workplaces list, following a decades long history of regional award wins. In its local markets, AIR has been named a Top Workplace in Denver, Philadelphia, South Florida, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Washington, D.C. In 2023, AIR also received Top Workplaces Culture of Excellence Awards for Leadership, Innovation, Compensation and Benefits, Work-Life Flexibility, Purpose & Values, Employee Well-Being, Employee Appreciation, and Professional Development.

"There are few things more important to most Americans than the work environment in which they spend so much time every day," said Terence Samuel, Editor in Chief of USA TODAY. "At USA TODAY we applaud organizations that create nurturing workplaces where people can thrive personally and professionally."

Top Workplaces USA is administered by Energage and celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces survey in 2024.

