AIR Communities Presents 2023 Housing Impact Award

Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR" or "AIR Communities”) (NYSE: AIRC) presented the annual AIR Communities Housing Impact Award to Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian during the Los Angeles Business Council’s Mayoral Housing, Transportation, and Jobs Summit on Wednesday, May 17.

AIR Communities honored Council President Krekorian for his significant contribution in addressing the affordable housing crisis in Los Angeles and his expert and steady leadership throughout his decades-long career.

"Building community and providing quality homes drives everything we do at AIR Communities, and the Housing Impact Award honors an individual committed to those values,” said Patti Shwayder, AIR’s Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer. "We are proud to honor Council President Paul Krekorian for his unwavering commitment to ensuring that every Angeleno has access to safe, decent, and affordable housing. His efforts have paved the way for a more transparent, accountable, and representative City government that better serves the needs of all Los Angeles residents.”

Established in 2010, the Housing Impact Award celebrates individuals who have made a positive impact on finding creative solutions to improve housing in Los Angeles and California. Previous recipients include California State Senator Anna Caballero, Los Angeles Mayors Antonio Villaraigosa and Eric Garcetti, and California State Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio.

"We are grateful for AIR’s support of this award, which honors those who are dedicated to finding solutions to our housing crisis,” said Mary Leslie, President of LABC. "For more than a decade, AIR has made clear its commitment to working with local leaders to make Los Angeles a better place to live.”

About AIR Communities

