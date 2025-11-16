GE Aerospace a Aktie

GE Aerospace a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40MS7 / ISIN: CA36968P1080

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
16.11.2025 11:32:00

Air Traffic Is Stabilizing, According to GE Aerospace. As the Company Raises Its Forecast, Is It Time to Buy the Stock?

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is a $320 billion industrial giant that makes and services jet engines. It is one of three companies that were spun out of the old General Electric as the company broke apart. Interestingly, the head of GE Aerospace is Larry Culp, the CEO who orchestrated General Electric's breakup. The earnings-guidance raise that GE Aerospace just announced suggests he made the right call about which company to stick with. But should you buy GE Aerospace?There are actually two businesses within GE Aerospace. The foundation of the business is the jet engines it builds. That business feeds into the company's parts and services business, which effectively maintains the jet engines for airlines. This can be a powerful combination, noting that the aerospace giant's third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings rose a huge 44% year over year, alongside an adjusted revenue advance of 26%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu GE Aerospace Shs -A- -CAD hedged- Canadian Depoitary Receipt Hedged Shs -A- Reg Smehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu GE Aerospace Shs -A- -CAD hedged- Canadian Depoitary Receipt Hedged Shs -A- Reg Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12:40 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
11:44 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
15.11.25 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.11.25 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochende -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten zum Wochenschluss deutlich tiefer. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen