GE Aerospace a Aktie
WKN DE: A40MS7 / ISIN: CA36968P1080
|
16.11.2025 11:32:00
Air Traffic Is Stabilizing, According to GE Aerospace. As the Company Raises Its Forecast, Is It Time to Buy the Stock?
GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is a $320 billion industrial giant that makes and services jet engines. It is one of three companies that were spun out of the old General Electric as the company broke apart. Interestingly, the head of GE Aerospace is Larry Culp, the CEO who orchestrated General Electric's breakup. The earnings-guidance raise that GE Aerospace just announced suggests he made the right call about which company to stick with. But should you buy GE Aerospace?There are actually two businesses within GE Aerospace. The foundation of the business is the jet engines it builds. That business feeds into the company's parts and services business, which effectively maintains the jet engines for airlines. This can be a powerful combination, noting that the aerospace giant's third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings rose a huge 44% year over year, alongside an adjusted revenue advance of 26%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
