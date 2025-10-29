Airbus 9-Month Profit Rises 46%

(RTTNews) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) on Wednesday reported that its net income for the nine months surged 46% to 2.641 billion euros, from the prior year's profit of 1.808 billion euros. Earnings per share rose to 3.34 euros from 2.29 euros last year.

Revenues for the nine-month period gained 7% to 47.436 billion euros, from 44.514 billion euros last year.

"Our nine-month results reflect the level of commercial aircraft deliveries and a solid performance in the Defence and Space and Helicopters businesses," said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer. "Deliveries remain backloaded amid a complex and dynamic operating environment. Meanwhile, we continue to expand our industrial capacity to support the commercial aircraft ramp-up. In space, we are making progress in the consolidation of our activities together with Leonardo and Thales to create a new European leader in that market. We maintain our 2025 guidance, which now includes the impact of currently applicable tariffs."

Gross commercial aircraft orders totalled 610, down from 667 aircraft in the nine-month period last year, with net orders of 514 aircraft after cancellations, compared to 648 aircraft last year.

The order backlog amounted to 8,665 commercial aircraft at the end of September 2025.

A total of 507 commercial aircraft were delivered, compared to 497 aircraft in 2024, comprising 62 A220s, 392 A320 Family, 20 A330s and 33 A350s.