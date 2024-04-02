Airbus Gets Firm Order From Korean Air For 33 A350s

(RTTNews) - Aerospace major Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) announced Tuesday that Korean Air has finalised order for 33 A350s. The order covers 27 A350-1000s and six A350-900s.

The A350 offers the longest range of any aircraft, and it will be able to operate any of the airline's current intercontinental routes with a 25% reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions compared to previous generation aircraft.

The additional range of the A350 will also enable the carrier to evaluate new long haul destinations, the company noted.

Jason Yoo, Chief Safety and Operating Officer and EVP at Korean Air, said, "The A350's exceptional range, fuel efficiency and passenger comfort make it a great fit for our global network. We are confident that the introduction of the A350 to our fleet will drive operational efficiencies and elevate the overall travel experience for our passengers."

At the end of February, Airbus had won 1,240 orders for A350 from 59 customers worldwide.